Representing the United States, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, becomes the first Black woman to win a gold medal in Wrestling, in the history of the Olympics

The 28-year-old athlete is the daughter of a man who hails from Ghana but gave birth to her in the United States

Tamyra also becomes the second woman from the United States to ever win a gold medal in the sport

However, in the light heavyweight gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo, Mensah-Stock, a Texas native made the history after winning against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria.

Newyork Times reports that women’s wrestling was added to the Summer Olympics in 2004 but since then, no Black woman ever won the ultimate prize.

Tamyra beat a Nigerian to win

However, in the light heavyweight gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo, Mensah-Stock, a Texas native made the history after winning against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria.

Below was a declaration of her victory by Tokyo Olympics

About her origin

Tamyra Mensah-Stock's father whose identity she is yet to disclose to the public traveled to the United States from Ghana at age 30 and gave birth to the brilliant athlete there.

Unfortunately, the history-maker's dad lost his life in an accident, whilst he was on a trip back to his home country, Ghana, according to businessguideafrica.com

Mensah-Stock dominated her opponents throughout the Tokyo Games and beat Oborududu, 32, by a score of 4-1.

Ghanaian athlete loses out at Olympics

Still in Tokyo, Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, came up short in the semi-final of the Men's 200-metres after only finishing fourth.

The Ghanaian ran a time of 20.27 seconds, finishing behind Erriyon Knighton of the USA, Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica, and Devine Oduru of Nigeria.

Amoah who was running on the outside lane found it more challenging navigating the long bend but came into his strides on the final stretch and closed the lead on the front pack.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume were rewarded with cash prizes of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively by Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who is in Tokyo for Olympics.

The 32-year-old Oborududu made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning silver medal for Nigeria in women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

