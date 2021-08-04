Former BBNaija housemate Ozoemena has taken to social media in celebration of attaining a new age

The reality star shared some cool photos on his Instagram page specially taken to celebrate the occasion

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded Ozo’s comment section with congratulatory birthday messages

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, has a lot to be grateful for as he clocks a new age on Wednesday, August 4.

The Lockdown star took to his official page on Instagram with a post expressing gratitude for all he has at the moment.

BBNaija's Ozo shares cool photos to mark 31st birthday. Photo: @official_ozo

Source: Instagram

Ozo explained that he cannot take anything for granted while expressing gratitude for all the love and prayers that have come his way.

He wrote:

"A year older. Can’t take anything on this earth for granted. I’m really grateful for all the love and prayers."

Concluding the short post, the BBNaija star stressed the importance of doing numbers while remaining humble.

His post was also accompanied with some cool pictures which appeared to have been specially taken in celebration of the new age.

See his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Ozo

As expected, fans and colleagues of the reality star didn’t leave the celebration to him. Many flooded his comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.

Read some of their comments below:

princenelsonenwerem said:

"Happy birthday Gee, more blessings."

kaishaofficial_ said:

"Happy birthday Ozo wishing You all the goodies of life."

uchennaji said:

"What a Sartorially Elegant, Classy and Timeless way to celebrate a birthday.Happy birthday bro and thanks for being a gentleman."

liloaderogba said:

"Happy birthday superstar."

wathonianyansi said:

"Happy Birthday dear. God’s Blessings always."

Ozo pens touching prayers for fellow housemates

Some weeks go, Legit.ng reported that Ozo got many talking following his Instagram post as the 2021 BBNaija reunion came to an end.

Ozo took his time to highlight the names of each of the housemates as he offered them well wishes and prayers.

He started from the eventual winner Laycon with Ka3na's wish and prayer coming last in the touching post.

Source: Legit