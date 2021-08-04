Chukwuebuka Enekwechi expressed his frustrations for people to see on his social media handle at the Tokyo Games

The African champion in the shot put posted a video of himself washing the only Nigerian jersey given to him to compete

The 28-year-old qualified into the finals of the shot put event and is one of Nigeria's medal hopefuls at the Games

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who made it through to the finals of the shot put event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics posted a photo of himself washing his Nigerian jersey, Instagram, Premium Times.

The 28-year-old filmed himself on Tik Tok washing his clothes as he prepares for the medal-deciding stage of the event.

Enekwechi captioned the video:

"When you only made the Olympic finals but you only have one jersey."

Nigeria have won two medals already and the country are looking up to the African champion for another medal in the kitty.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi washed his Nigerian jersey ahead of the finals of the shot put event of Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo by Ryan Pierse and Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian athletes' ordeal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Nigerian contingents have been through a lot during the Games with 11 of them disqualified for doping issues.

Some of the athletes disqualified protested in the streets of Tokyo carry placards to air their frustrations at the Olympics

Another matter that arose with Team Nigeria was that some athletes complained about the free Samsung phone were not given to some people.

However, one of the disqualified athletes and three-time African champions in discuss Chinwe Onyekwere disclosed that the allegations were not true.

Blessing Okagabre who was initially not among the athletes withdrawn from participation in the Olympics was later including.

The 100m, 200m and long jump athlete was temporarily dropped as she failed a drug test hours after qualifying for the 100m semi-finals.

