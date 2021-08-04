Samson Siasia was handed a life-ban by FIFA after the world’s football governing body convicted him of accepting bribes

Siasia appealed the decision and the life-ban was reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports

The Nigerian coach has now filed a lawsuit against FIFA at a US court, wanting the conviction overturned and the fine of $50,000 he paid returned

Former Nigerian international Samson Siasia has dragged the world’s football governing body FIFA to a US Court after he was convicted of bribery, Complete Sports reports.

The coach filed a lawsuit at a New York Federal Court against FIFA claiming only the government of the United States can charge him.

He maintained that his constitutional rights are infringed upon after FIFA claimed he received bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in 2019.

Siasia appealed the decision and the life-ban was then reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Now the Nigerian wants the conviction overturned and the fine of $50,000 he paid returned, hoping that the five-year ban is reversed and damages awarded, according to the Atlanta resident’s court papers.

His suit said via Guardian, adding that “Georgia does not criminalize commercial bribery”:

“In convicting Siasia of bribery, FIFA relied on Swiss bribery law. If any crime was committed, only the FBI or Georgia State Police could investigate and bring charges of commercial bribery,”

But Siasia claimed that his rights were violated after he was convicted him for his minor role in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fix hundreds of matches.

His suit also stated that FIFA imposing the fine and revoking his license constituted “cruel and unusual punishment” barred by the Eighth Amendment.

Nigeria’s sports minister replies Siasia

The minister for youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has reacted to claims by former Super Eagles handler Samson Siasia that the federal government abandoned him during turbulent times.

Siasia received a life time ban from football related activities after the world’s football governing body FIFA claimed he was guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches.

FIFA also in their judgment claimed that they sent a mail to Samson Siasia for him to defend himself which he failed to attend to even though the coach denied seeing any message.

Sunday Dare said that the federal government “will come out with the facts” that show the ministry helped the former Super Eagles forward through those turbulent times.

President Buhari rewards Super Eagles squad of USA ‘94

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally fulfilled the promise of 27 years to the Super Eagles legends who won the Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia in 1994.

The team also went ahead to qualify Nigeria for their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance which they crashed out at the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the United States.

After triumphing on the continent over two decades ago, the federal government promised them houses for making the country proud in the North African country.

