Anthony Martial seems ready to hit the ground running after returning to Man United training this week

The Frenchman has been out of the squad since late March after picking up a nagging knee injury while on a national team assignment

Martial has now flaunted his shaved head on social media while some of his team laughed at him

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Anthony Martial rocks a new hairstyle after returning to Manchester United training for the first time since late March when he suffered a ruptured knee ligament injury.

The injury forced him to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season while he was left out of the French team for this summer's Euro 2020 championship won by Italy.

And barely one week after fully recovering from the terrible injury, he has rejoined his teammates for the preseason but surprisingly with a shaved head.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial during Man United training earlier this wek. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old last featured for the Old Trafford dwellers in their FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to eventual winners Leicester in March.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Martial suffered the injury while on international duty for France a week after the defeat to the Foxes. The injury stopped him from participating in their Europa League 1-0 defeat to Villarreal in May.

SunSport however reveals that the forward is ready to battle for a top spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad next campaign.

The attacker showed off the new hairstyle on his Instagram story and Man United commented saying 'we see you'.

Last season, Martial scored four goals and created six assists in 22 Premier League appearances for United while his total for the season stood at seven goals and nine assists in 36 games.

When will Paul Pogba join PSG?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba has been continually linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain and the talks has become debatable over the past few weeks, Goal.

The Manchester United midfielder has just a year left on his deal at Old Trafford and a move to Parc des Princes is on the cards for the Frenchman.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettiono has refused to be drawn into the debate of the 28-year-old joining his team this summer.

Source: Legit