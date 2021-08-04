Genk will count on Paul Onuachu's ability to help them beat Shakhtar Donetsk when they travel to Ukraine next week

The Belgian club lost the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying encounter at Cristal Arena

John van den Brom's men will have to step up their game to stand a chance of progressing to the next round

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was on target for his Belgian League side Genk in their 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their Champions League third qualification stage at Cristal Arena earlier this week.

The 27-year-old continued from where he stopped last campaign after firing his side ahead in the 39th minute through a header as reported by Goal.

He (Onuachu) advanced into the 18-yard box after anticipating a delivery from his teammate and then overjumped his opponent to give his side the lead just six minutes before halftime.

Paul Onuachu in action for Genk in their Champions League fixture against Shakthar Donetsk Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photo News

But, despite taking the lead in the opening half, John van den Brom's men failed to hold on to their lead as they conceded two goals in the second half.

Brazilian midfielder Tete equalised for the Ukrainian league giants from the spot three minutes after the hour mark after Daniel Munoz tripped Pedrinho in his box.

Maarten Vandevoordt almost saved the penalty but it slipped off his arm and went straight into the back of the net as the visitors got a lifeline in the game.

Alan Patrick then tapped Shakhtar ahead in the 81st minute to give his side an edge ahead of their second leg in a week's time. The winner will advance to the next round of the qualification.

