Simone Biles won a bronze medal at her final event and said that the medal meant more to her than any gold she has won

With 25 medals to her name, Simone Biles is the most successful gymnast the world has seen

She had to withdraw from a number of events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she struggled with disorientation and mental health

Simone Biles won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after struggling with mental health issues.

She had pulled out of a number of events citing her mental health as a core reason. She was also struggling with disorientation which hampered her performance.

Biles is considered the best gymnast ever having won 25 medals at the Olympics games. She returned for the balance beam routine after changing her performance.

She performed well and ended up with a bronze medal. She said that she would treasure the medal and it means a lot to her.

This is most likely the last time she would perform at the Olympics and she was all smiles during and after her routine according to the Huffington Post.

She had pulled out of earlier events due to her disorientation and said that it wasn't an excuse, she was literally getting lost in the air according to the Daily Mail.

Social media users react to Biles performance

@AllThingsGymPod:

"Proud is an understatement. Simone Biles may be adding another medal to her Olympic collection, but what’s even more special is the way that she set a boundary for herself on the world stage. No medal is worth your physical or mental health. This one she did for herself."

@swimone:

"SIMONE BILES *all the applause* So awesome to see you back up there! You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring! Heart suit @Simone_Biles."

