Chelsea's chances of re-signing former striker Romelu Lukaku are slim as Inter Milan were said to have rejected an £85 million bid for the Belgian this week according to BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old became an option for the Blues after Borussia Dortmund refused to allow Erling Haaland to join the Stamford Bridge dwellers this summer.

But in spite of the Serie A outfit's financial struggles, they are determined to hold on to the former Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku shakes head coach Simone Inzaghi after Inter Milan's pre-season friendly match against Crotone. Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter

Lukaku was instrumental to Inter winning their first league title since 2010 after ending Juventus' dominance last season.

The publication reveals that Chelsea included Spanish defender Marcos Alonso in the offer they presented by the Premier League side.

However, it is left to be seen if Thomas Tuchel will advise his employers to increase their bid for the power-striker before they kick off the new season this month.

Why Lukaku left Chelsea in 2014

Lukaku was not given enough opportunity to shine at the Bridge after making just 15 appearances during three seasons at the club between 2011 and 2014 before he was sold to Everton after an impressive season on loan.

The Blues came close to landing him again in 2017 but he chose to link up with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United in a deal worth £75m.

And he scored 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils but left for Inter in 2019 for a club-record fee of 80m euros (£74m) on a five-year deal.

Why Tino Livramento dumped Chelsea for Southampton

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tino Livramento has joined Premier League side Southampton on a five-year deal from Chelsea this summer.

The Blues confirmed the youngster's departure on their official website as they appreciated him for his contributions during his reign at the club.

Livramento chose to part ways with the Stamford Bridge outfit in search of first-team action elsewhere and he will hope to establish himself at Selhurst Park next season.

