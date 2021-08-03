John Obi Mikel has been unveiled by Kuwait Sporting Club who have given the Nigerian star jersey number 12

The former Chelsea star is not a stranger in Asia having played in the Chinese Super League before returning to England

Mikel has also promised that he will try his best to make sure that his new club succeed in the coming League term

John Obi Mikel who is a Nigerian football legend has finally being unveiled by Kuwait Sporting Club who have handed the former Chelsea star the number 12 jersey.

The 34-year-old decided to leave English club Stoke City where he played last season for a surprise move to Kuwait where he is expected to earn massive amount of over N1bn as salary in a year.

Mikel signed a one-year deal with his new club and will be wearing the jersey number he wore throughout his glorious career at Premier League side Chelsea.

According to the report on Soccernet, John Obi Mikel expressed happiness for the chance to join Kuwait Sporting club and promised to do his best for the side.

In a remarkable gesture, Mikel has been appointed captain of Kuwait SC for the new season with Hussein Hakim ceding the captaincy to the experienced Nigerian midfielder.

Mikel is the most decorated Nigerian player in history having won the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and also the Nations Cup with the Super Eagles.

