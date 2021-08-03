Ese Brume has dedicated her bronze medal won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church

Before winning the medal in Long Jump, Ese Brume was even seen calling the name of 'God of Oyedepo'

Brume landed Nigeria's first medal at the 2020 Olympics and has been getting encomiums from Nigerians home and abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ese Brume has been spotted shouting the 'God of Oyedepo' before going on to win bronze medal for Nigeria in Long Jump event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Nigerian wake up on Tuesday morning, August 3, to see the news of Ese Brume winning the first medal for the West African nation at the Olympics thereby receiving praises from people.

According to the video posted on Instablog, the 25-year-old can be seen calling the name of her God before embarking on the run which gave her bronze.

Ese Brume in action for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Abbie Parr

Source: Getty Images

Bishop David Oyedepo is one of the biggest Nigerian pastors and the leader of the Living Faith Church popularly known as the Winners Chapel.

Brume has also promised to take her medal to Canaan Land in Sango-Ota so as to receive the blessings of God from Bishop Oyedepo.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has started doing well lately at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as there are chances of winning more medals at the event.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ese Brume dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners' Chapel.

The Delta state born athlete made the third-best jump in the final round of the women's long jump event as she leapt 6.97meters.

The 25-year-old finished behind United States' Britney Reese who won silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who took home gold.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the first Nigerian medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games dedicated her first-ever medal at the Olympics to Bishop Oyedepo, her coach Kayode Gaya and her family.

The Nigerian and African record holder in the long jump revealed how she passed through the pains of injury to win an Olympic medal as she added.

Source: Legit