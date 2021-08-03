Akwa United are the new champions of Nigerian League and they will play next season in the Champions League

The Uyo based side were crowned winners of the 2020/21 League season after beating MFM FC of Lagos 5-2

Kennedy Boboye and his players then stormed the streets of Uyo in tipper truck to show the fans the title they won

Players and officials of new Nigerian League champions Akwa United on Monday, August 2, stormed the streets of Uyo in tipper truck to show fans and lovers of the club the title they have won.

With one game remaining for Akwa United to play this season in the Nigerian Professional Football League, the Promise Keepers emerged champions on Sunday following their home win over visiting MFM FC.

The Akpabio stadium in Uyo was filled with fans as this is the first time in Akwa United history that they will be winning the Nigerian Football League title.

According to a post on Naija Footballers, the Nigerian League title was put inside a long mack trailer and was taken around major parts of the city for people to see.

Akwa United will be playing Lobi Stars on Thursday, August 5, in their final League game in which the result has no effect on them even if they lose.

As things stand now, Akwa United have already qualified for the CAF Champions League and they will be waiting for the two other clubs who will join them on the continent.

The likes of Enyimba, Nasarawa United and Kwara United are still in the race to pick the continental ticket and their final games of the season will determine who qualifies.

Enyimba will be facing Dakkada in Uyo, Nasarawa United are away at Abia Warriors while Kwara United will be at home against Katsina United.

Akwa United have been crowned champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League for the 2020/21 season after beating visiting MFM FC 5-2 on Sunday evening, August 1, in Uyo.

Kennedy Boboye and his wards knew before the game that only one point will be enough for them to win the league title for the first time in their history, but they did themselves lots of good by beating the Lagos based team.

MFM on the other travelled to Uyo for this game against Akwa United with their minds at rest having defeated Ifeanyi Ubah and they have escaped the drop zone.

Charles Atshimene was the hero of the day for Akwa United netting three goals which helped the Promise Keepers to record an emphatic win.

