Blessing Oborududu settled for a silver medal after losing to the United States Tamyra Marianna by 4-1 in the final of the 68kg category.

The 32-year-old managed to score one technical point but Marianna was the more dominant personality using her strength.

Blessing Oborududu lost out to United States' Tamyra Marianna in the women's 87kg freestyle wrestling Photo by Tom Pennington and Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

The U.S. contingent rolled her Nigerian counterpart giving her four points in the keenly contested affair.

And after three minutes, the American celebrated as she emerged winner of the all-important gold medal in women's wrestling.

