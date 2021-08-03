Nigeria Win Second Medal At Tokyo 2020 As Hard Fighting Wrestler Finishes 2nd To Win Silver
Blessing Oborududu settled for a silver medal after losing to the United States Tamyra Marianna by 4-1 in the final of the 68kg category.
The 32-year-old managed to score one technical point but Marianna was the more dominant personality using her strength.
The U.S. contingent rolled her Nigerian counterpart giving her four points in the keenly contested affair.
And after three minutes, the American celebrated as she emerged winner of the all-important gold medal in women's wrestling.
