Lionel Messi edges closer to rejoining Barcelona on a five-year deal this summer after his last contract expired in June

The 34-year-old has been on summer holiday since he guided his country's national team to their first Copa America title since 1993

But both parties are working tirelessly to ensure they conclude the deal before the start of the new La Liga season

Barcelona fans can heave a sigh of relief as Lionel Messi will reportedly pen a new five-year deal to remain at Camp Nou until 2026.

The Copa America champion has been without a club for the first time since the start of July following the expiration of his last deal on June 30.

Sources close to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed that he has agreed to new terms with Sport reporting that negotiations are now concluded.

Lionel Messi celebrating his Copa America top scorer award in Brazil last month. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

The Catalans however still have to cut down their wage bill before the Argentine can be registered with La Liga next season.

When will Barcelona announce new deal for Lionel Messi?

Daily Mail reveals that the Camp Nou dwellers are expected to make an announcement in the coming days owing to the outcome of negotiations they had with Messi's father Jorge on Monday, August 2.

Barcelona's financial situation has been the major issue in getting the forward to sign a new deal in the past few weeks but all that appears to be sorted now.

The publication added that Messi will earn £250,000 every week in his new deal for the next five years.

Why was Lionel Messi stopped from training at Barcelona?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi may have to wait a little longer before he can train with Barcelona as his contract details are yet to be finalised by both parties.

The 2021 Copa America winner has been a free agent since July 1st but could be signing a new deal with the Spanish League giants soon.

Despite the club confirming the Argentine will commit the next five years of his career to the Camp Nou outfit, the forward is yet to sign the new deal.

