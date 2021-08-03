Thomas Tuchel has maintained his poistion that nothing has changed about Timo werner's scoring abilities

The German striker was on international duty for his country at Euro 2020 and still missed scoring opportunities in pre-season

The 25-year-old failed to find the back of the net in the three games he played at the just-concluded European Championships

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Timo Werner's scoring form has not changed from last season since he played with the German national side at Euro 2020, The Sun, Metro.

The German striker was not inspiring when the Blues defeated their London counterpart Arsenal by 2-1 at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old missed a couple opportunities that has came his way since he returned from international break for the pre-season campaign.

Tuchel's opinion about Werner

"He had an assist and we talked and analysed last season often enough given his situation.

"Nothing has changed so far.

"He had a so-so Euros with Germany but that was a concern of the whole team, not his personal problem.

"Then he had some days off and it's on him, like always, to show his quality and ability."

"It's very hard with the first 45 minutes after a tough week that we put into the players, it's not easy for the players to like at this kind of level.

"I was happy. He was dangerous and there were chances when he could've been more decisive. He could've scored and got another assist.

"So it's a bit the same as last season. But we have just started, it's not the moment now to worry."

The west London club will be having date with another London rivals Tottenham in their final warm-up game before the season kicks off proper.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea have rekindled their interest in re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan after the Belgian striker has become one of the best strikers in the world, Sky Sports, Mirror.

The Blues are in desperate need of a natural forward with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham getting off their ranks this summer.

However, it is understood that Lukaku will cost the west London club a whopping €100million in a bid to land their former striker.

