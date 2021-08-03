Kane further fueled speculation on his future after he failed to show up for Tottenham training

The striker has been heavily linked to a move to Manchester City this summer and it is left to be seen if the deal will happen or not

Kane was said ti have had a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy, who allowed him to talk to other clubs

Manchester City transfer target Harry Kane failed to show up at Tottenham training despite the fact that he was being expected.

The Euro 2020 runner-up was scheduled to have a COVID-19 test on Monday, August 2 before commencing training on Tuesday ahead of the new season.

But the 28-year old striker failed to show up while the North Londoners have no explanation on why he did not show up according to BBC Sport.

Harry Kane did not show up to Tottenham training on Tuesday, August 3. Photo by John Sibley

Reports claim the Three Lions striker was said to have held a gentleman’s agreement with Spurs chief Daniel Levy - telling the club he wanted to leave this summer after their failure to win the EFL Cup last campaign.

And he has been linked with a move to Manchester City who are keen on signing the forward but Spurs would scare them off with their asking price.

The Citizens have also expressed interest in Aton Villa midfielder Jack Grealish but have not decided if they will be a pay a staggering £100m for the Englishman.

Kane signed a six-year deal with Tottenham in 2018 and his deal was set to run until 2024, however, Spurs' failure to win silverware remains the problem for the forward.

He had yet another prolific season in 2020/21 as he bagged 23 top-flight goals to claim the golden boot for the third time in his career in the Premier League.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo played down speculation of Kane’s future in his first press conference when he was first appointed. Nuno said at the time:

"Harry is our player. Period. No need to talk about anything else, I am looking forward to him joining the group.”

Why Man City want Harry Kane

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tottenham star Harry Kane may have been given the green light to join Manchester City in a massive deal that would smash the British transfer record.

Kane’s future has been subject to speculation from May 2021 after England forward made it clear he wanted to leave the North London club.

Manchester City has been his most likely destination but a potential deal has always been hampered by the fact that Spurs were not necessarily willing to let their star man go.

