Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood have come under attacks during the just-concluded European Championships

Sasha claims she received 200 death threats per day during the three Lions campaign at the tournament where England were runner-up

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were racially abused after missing their respective spot-kick against Italy in the final

Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Attwood has revealed that she was sent 200 death threats a day during the European Championships, The Sun, The Guardian.

Sasha's story

The 25-year-old supermodel received chilling messages and abuses from popular social media handles during the tournament.

According to Sasha, the messages read:

“They said, ‘I hope you get cancer and die’ or ‘I hope your whole family dies’.

“They say, ‘I hope the next time you’re in the car you crash it and die, I hope after Wembley you die’.”

Sasha was cheering for her boyfriend who did not start most of the games for England during the competition that saw the Three Lions play brilliantly in the knockout stages.

Sasha revealed on her YouTube channel about some of the hate messages she got from angry fans.

“I was receiving 200 death threats a day. I’m not exaggerating when I say that.

“I had so many messages every single day. I still get them now, all day every day.”

Sasha was among the England celebrities that campaigned that social media platforms should find a way around discrimination.

Grealish and Sasha had known each other from school and recently got united recently but kept their relationship in secret.

However, Sasha openly pledged her support for her lover during Euro 2020and she is not the only WAG that has been targeted during the competition.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jack Grealish has hit back at Roy Keane who blamed him for not taking responsibility during England's shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Mirror.

There have been controversies surrounding why Bukayo Saka was given the task of that magnitude at the European Championships final at the Wembley Stadium.

