Popular Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami, has taken to social media to announce the passing of his aged mother

The veteran passed the message with a reflective heart full of gratitude, he also announced the burial proceedings

Colleagues of the actor took to the comment section with prayers for his late mum and words of condolence

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his family have been thrown into mourning following the death of his beloved mother.

The bereaved movie star took to his Instagram page to announce the death of his aged mum on Tuesday, August 3.

Adebayo Salami asks fans to put him in their prayers Photo credit: @adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Salami disclosed that his heart was full of thanksgiving and calm reflection over his late mother's life.

After disclosing the burial arrangements, he called on people to put his deceased mother and family into their prayers.

He wrote:

“From Allah we all came, To Him we shall all return “ It is with a heart of thanksgiving and calm reflection that I announce the passing away of my most beloved mother. She was called to glory few hours ago. She will be buried today by 2pm at Bello's compound pakata roundabout Ilorin. Details of Fidau shall be communicated later. Please put my late mother and the family in your prayers at this period. May Allah grant my precious jewel Aljannah Firdaos. Sleep well my mother, Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem."

See the post below:

Nigerians send condolence messages

Bimbooshin:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Mukarayofficial:

"Rest in peace grandma."

Modinatadio:

"RIP mama."

Rukoyah_sanni:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Yemiterry:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Rachel Oniga passes on at 64

Another tragedy hit the Nollywood industry as one of their very best, Rachel Oniga, reportedly passed away on July 30, 2021.

Goldmynetv shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the veteran actress had only a few days before, shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe, Ogun state, before her demise on Friday night.

Her family who has since confirmed the news stated that the actress died after a battle with a heart-related illness.

Source: Legit.ng