Cristiano Ronaldo joined Italian club Juventus in 2018, but latest reports have it that the striker wants to return to Spain

The Portugal captain has returned to Turin for pre-season activities, but reports from Spain claim he wants to return to Madrid

French club Paris Saint-Germain are also potential suitors for Ronaldo, but Kylian Mbappe’s factor could be the decider for Ronaldo

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Italian side Juventus to return to former club Real Madrid of Spain, AS reports.

The 36-year-old returned to Turin joining his teammates for pre-season activities and also linked up with new manager Max Allegri.

Although Juventus officials want the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to remain at the club for one more season, Ronaldo is reportedly willing to leave amid PSG interests.

SPORTbible claim the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants out and wants to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti who is now in charge at Real Madrid.

It was gathered that Kylian Mbappe’s situation could be the key decider to Ronaldo’s future. If the Frenchman leaves PSG to join Real Madrid, then Ronaldo might head to the French capital as replacement.

However, Mbappe’s possible move to Spain remains a complicated one and him staying back at PSG could see Ronaldo return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo joined Real in a world-record £80 million transfer from Manchester United in 2009 and went on to score a record-breaking 450 goals in 438 games.

After winning a fourth Champions League trophy with Los Blancos, he made a shock £99 million switch to Juventus in 2018.

Ronaldo not interested in PSG move

Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

He scored five goals and one assist in four games in the competition despite crashing out at the last-16 stage earlier this month.

Manchester United complete Varane signing

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reached agreement to sign FIFA World Cup winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

The Red Devils confirmed the development on their official website on Tuesday, July 27, but added that his transfer his subject to medicals.

Varane becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third signing this transfer window after Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho.

