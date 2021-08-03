Chelsea will need to make up to a €100million bid to tempt Inter Milan into releasing Romelu Lukaku this summer

The Champions Lague winners are in need of a natural goalscorer after playing most parts of last season with a false-nine

Lukaku scored 24 goals last season in Serie A to help the club dethrone Juventus for the Scudetto after 11 years

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan after the Belgian striker has become one of the best strikers in the world, Sky Sports, Mirror.

The Blues are in desperate need of a natural forward with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham getting off their ranks this summer.

However, it is understood that Lukaku will cost the west London club a whopping €100million in a bid to land their former striker.

The 28-year-old's 24 goals was instrumental to Inter' success in winning their first Serie A title in 11 years last campaign.

The Italian giants are looking to cut their wage bill this summer which led to the resignation of their charismatic manager Antonio Conte.

Lukaku has revealed that he will remain at the club despite their financial struggles but it would take a tempting offer for the Nerazzuri's to release the former Man United forward.

Lukaku's summer holiday

After Belgium's disappointing campaign at Euro 2020, Lukaku decided to relax in the Caribbean and the United States but continued hi personal fitness program.

The multi-lingual returned to training with the Italian champions and he is fully focused on replicating his form in the last seasons with the San Siro outfit.

Lukaku's spell in the Premier League

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 and spent three years at Stamford spending seasons on loan with West Brom and Everton before he was signed by the Toffees in 2014.

After three years at Goodison Park, he was close to rejoining Chelsea before Man United got the better of their rivals and paid £75million for his services.

Lukaku struggled to hit form under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford before he was sold to Inter two years ago for £73m.

