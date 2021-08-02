Jesus Olmo who was Real Madrid's doctor has claimed that the Portugal international is not the best he has seen

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesus Olmo both worked together at Spanish side Real Madrid and won the Champions League together

Olmo stated clearly that Welshman Gareth Bale remains the best athlete he has ever worked with in his career

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jesus Olmo who worked as a doctor years back at Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid has explained that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best player he has seen in his life.

The Portugal international is no doubt one of the best forwards in the world considering the number of his goals and also the titles he has won since he began his professional career.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid even though he is yet to lift it with current club Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Serie A giants Juventus. Photo by Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards in his career with only Lionel Messi having the highest so far which is six.

But while speaking on Cristiano Ronaldo according to the report on Sportsbible, Jesus Olmo who worked with the Portuguese at Real Madrid claimed that Gareth Bale is more complete than him.

Jesus Olmo's reaction

"Possibly the best athlete I've seen is Gareth Bale.

"He's a natural athlete capable of excelling at practically any sport. He has unusual genetics and athletic ability, and I would say technical ability as well.

"He's the one who impressed me most in all aspects, although there is then performance, which comes about from different circumstances."

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale has not won any Ballon d'Or award in his career and he must lift his game to have the chance.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo who currently plays for Italian giants Juventus was given two weeks to take down the illegal terrace that was built on his property in his mansion in Lisbon.

The Portugal international is one of the richest players in the world and has acquired so many properties for himself thanks to the game of football.

Days back, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner bought a new mansion which is rated as the best house in the city of Lisbon and has swimming pool, gym, spa and movie theater.

But according to the report on ronaldo, the Portugal international decided to have a terrace on the roof and he was reported to the authorities by his neighbors.

The report added that Cristiano Ronaldo was then told to remove the terrace on the roof of his building so as not to face legal battles.

Source: Legit