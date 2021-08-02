Dutch football family has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Ajax Amsterdam winger Jerge Hoefdraad on Sunday, August 1.

The 35-year-old was only trying to separate an argument according to SunSport but his reward was a bullet in the head.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital in the capital of the country for emergency surgery on Sunday but he didn't make it.

No arrest has however been made as of the time of this report but, the police can confirm that they have identified the prime suspect of the late football star's murder as reported by SunSport.

Apart from playing for Ajax, Hoefdraad also represented a few other top Netherland clubs including RKC Waalwijk, Almere City, and Telstar.

Sources reveal that the winger recently sealed a two-year deal with Amsterdam amateur club ASC De Volewijckers but his proposed plan to return to football with the club after two years out of the game has been cut short.

Meanwhile, tributes have started trooping in for the late football star with Ex-Liverpool forward Ryan Babel paying respect to his countryman.

This has now been followed by a few other clubs the 35-year-old played for during his time with them.

How young Dutch side died mysteriously

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dutch giants Ajax have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising striker Noah Gesser.

Gesser is understood to have lost his life after he was involved in a car crash with his older brother.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Ajax in a statement via their website, with the club describing the news as "terrible."

