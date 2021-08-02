Grace Nwokocha will not have the opportunity to compete in the final event of the Women’s 200m at the Tokyo Olympics

The 20-year-old Nigerian failed to qualify for the medals event having finished fourth in the semifinal on Monday

Nwokocha arrived at 22.47 seconds in fourth place as Arie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast came first in the Heat

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian athlete Grace Nwokocha will not take part in the medals event of the Women’s 200m at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, BBC reports.

Despite her set back in the Women’s 100m sprint, Nwokocha earlier ran her personal best of 22.47 seconds in Heat 1 of the event to finish third and picked up one of the automatic tickets to the semis.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast came first in that Heat after she arrived the finish line with 22.30 seconds, while the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo was second with 22.40 seconds, via Olympics.com.

Grace Nwokocha misses out 200m medals event. Photo: Andrej Isakovic

Source: Getty Images

How Nwokocha crashed out

Nwokocha, however, finished fourth in the semifinal Heat 3 with 22.47 seconds to crash out of the games, but she put up an impressive show in Tokyo.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast won the race with 22.11 seconds, while Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas finished second in the race.

Finishing third in the event is Mujinga Kambundji which means Team Nigeria will not participate in the in the Women’s 200m final.

Nigeria will finally win a medal at Tokyo 2020

Meanwhile, Blessing Oborududu has qualified for the finals of the women's freestyle wrestling in the 68kg category after producing a dominant display against Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold.

She outscored her opponent 7-2 to guarantee a place in the final as well as winning either a silver or gold in the final.

It is the first time Nigeria will be having a medal at the Olympics in wrestling and it took Oborududu her third attempt at the global event.

The 32-year-old celebrated around the arena as she was hoisted up by her coach as she prepares to face an American wrestler in the gold medal match.

D'Tigress knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's D'Tigress have been dumped out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's basketball event after losing their third straight group game to Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

Coach Hughley Otis ladies woke up very late in the game as they were only able to win the fourth quarter of the game and that was not enough to stop them from losing 102-83 to their Japanese counterparts.

They followed the footsteps of their male counterparts who also crashed out without recording any victory in the preliminary round.

Source: Legit.ng