Romelu Lukaku is being poached to return to the Premier League as Chelsea are desperate to land the Inter Milan striker

Lukaku’s possible switch to the English topflight is one of ten biggest possible transfers for English football this summer

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez are among players who could move to the Premier League

The summer transfer window remains interesting for the English Premier League as it is expected that some of the biggest stars will arrive ahead of the forthcoming season.

Manchester United are already chasing lethal striker Erling Haaland while Stamford Bridge side Chelsea are looking to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to London.

Chelsea are doing everything to return Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge following the Belgian’s impressive run for Italian club Inter Milan last season, Hard Tackle reports.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 24 times last season to help his side win the Italia Serie A title. And now Premier League club Chelsea who are desperate for a lethal striker are already making frantic moves for Lukaku.

The transfer window is already in full force and some clubs are already doing business as we enter the final one month before the window closes.

While some massive deals are already sealed, some mega-moves still hang in the balance and UK outlet Mirror have sighted ten superstars who could make their way to the English topflight this summer.

Manchester City are closing in on a staggering £100m transfer for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, a deal which could overshadow United’s £73m move to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund.

Here are 10 superstars who could be set to join the top-flight this summer.

1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

2. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan

3. Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid

4. Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

5. Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid

6. Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes

7. Jules Kounde – Sevilla

8. Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen

9. Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

10. Houssem Aouar – Arsenal

