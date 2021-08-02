Manchester United were billed to take on Preston before the game was abandoned due to coronavirus infection discovery

Bruno Fernandes and David De Gea then took time out to enjoy lavish meal at an Italian restaurant on Saturday

Frenchman and midfielder Paul Pogba arrived near the end of the meal before heading out the back door around 15 minutes later

The duo of Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea were spotted at a luxurious and fancy Italian restaurant on Saturday afternoon, SunSport reports.

United were billed to take on Preston in a pre-season encounter before the discovery of coronavirus infection in the Red Devil’s camp.

Officials of the club did not name the players involved – if any – but both teams had to take the safe option of abandoning the fixture.

Manchester United visit Cibo restaurant after Preston game was cancelled. Photo: SunSport

Source: UGC

Some members of the squad were then spotted at Cibo restaurant, indicating that members of the team were not ordered to isolate.

Goalkeeper De Gea and midfielder Bruno Fernandes were snapped leaving the restaurant alongside Spanish team-mate Juan Mata.

Paul Pogba - strongly linked him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain - also made a flying visit, arriving near the end of the meal before heading out the back door around 15 minutes later.

Inside Express reports that Cibo is the spot where Ed Woodward met Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in February 2019, as the club legend agreed to take the job as boss on a permanent basis.

Pereira impresses in United friendly

Earlier, Andreas Pereira helped Manchester United avoid defeat in their preseason-friendly game at Old Trafford earlier this week.

The Belgium international recently returned from a loan spell at Lazio where he scored one goal in 26 Serie A appearances.

However, his inclusion in their game against the lower league side could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major headache ahead of the start of the new season.

The midfielder was impressive during the game and he capped his performance with a superb goal as he wants to catch Solskjaer's attention after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He may have done just that after scoring an incredible goal during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Brentford on Wednesday, July 28, in a pre-season friendly.

Chelsea want Lukaku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea are doing everything to return Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge following the Belgian’s impressive run for Italian club Inter Milan last season, Hard Tackle reports.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 24 times last season to help his side win the Italia Serie A title.

And now Premier League club Chelsea who are desperate for a lethal striker are already making frantic moves for Lukaku.

Source: Legit