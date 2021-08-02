Wayne Rooney has been trying to salvage his name from ridicule after being spotted with some ladies during a private party

Images of the legendary striker made rounds in the media as he was spotted sleeping at the event

Sources have now revealed that the girls didn't know who he was as they called him Wayne Clooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was referred to as 'Wayne Clooney' by the girls who partied with him according to his friend.

Images of the 35-year-old former England international with a few ladies in a private party emerged online.

What Rooney's close pal said

SunSport quoting The Mirror reported that the girls didn't realise Rooney was a football star as they called him Clooney all through their charade. The pal told the Mirror:

"It was hilarious but everyone was in high spirits and enjoying themselves. They can be a feisty bunch and were just having fun. They were just having a laugh. Nobody meant any harm.”

Sources reveal that the Derby County manager went to Chinawhite with two male friends after his side's pre-season defeat to League Two side Salford City Saturday, July 24.

They were flexing in the VIP section when they were joined by Tayler, Elise, and a group of their friends who all come from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

The publication added that Rooney was on his way back to StayCity with his hoodie on his head while Tayler and another girl were walking behind him.

Meanwhile, he was spotted sleeping when he was still in the apartment after apparently barring the girls but when they gained access to the room, one flashed her bottom in a snap beside the ex-football star.

What Wayne Rooney said

Legit.ng earlier reported that Derby County boss Wayne Rooney admitted he “made a mistake” in a heartfelt apology to his wife and club after implicating photos of him and three ladies emerged online.

Over the weekend, photos of the Manchester United legend passed out in the company of three women garnered attention on social media.

There was an initial complaint of blackmail reportedly filed by Rooney’s team but Sky Sport has since confirmed that Cheshire Police would not be pursuing the matter further.

