Henry Onyekuru has secured a permanent transfer move to Greek side Olympiacos from Monaco this summer

The Super Eagles winfer failed to get active playing time at French side Monaco who loaned him out last term

Onyekuru was among the Super Eagles stars who played at the 2019 African Cup of nations held in Egypt

Henry Onyekuru who is Nigerian winger has finally completed a permanent move to Greek champions Olympiacos where he is expected to be until 2025 joining from Monaco.

Olympiacos took to their official page to announce the latest developent about the Super Eagles star wishing him all the best in the coming season in Greece.

After joining Monaco in the year 2019, Henry Onyekuru failed to command regular game at the French side featuring in only eight games before being loaned to Galatasaray.

And while playing for Galatasaray last season, Henry Onyekuru featured in 14 games scoring five goals.

Eleven years ago, Henry Onyekuru started his football career at Aspire Academy and graduated five years later before moving to EUPEN where he had 57 appearances netting 28 goals.

His brilliant performances caught the attention of Premier League side Everton who signed him in 2017, but he was unable to play for the side and was loaned to Anderlecht.

In the national team which is the Super Eagles, Henry Onyekuru was first invited in 2017 and played his first game for the three-time African champions in their 3-0 friendly win over Togo.

Since then, Henry Onyekuru has featured in 12 games for the Super Eagles netting two goals so far.

