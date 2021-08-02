Julius Ubido obstructed Heartland's team bus on their way to the matchday 37 league game against Warri Wolves

Ubido who currently plies his trade with Wolves claimed he is being owed unpaid salaries during his spell with the Owerri-based side

Players and officials of Heartland alighted from the bus and got to the match venue on commercial motorcycles

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Julius Ubido, former captain of Nigerian Professional Football League side Heartland did the unthinkable while the Owerri-based were on their way to play against his new club Warri Wolves, Instagram.

How it all happened

The 36-year-old crossed the team bus with his car as players and officials of Heartland were forced to alight from the bus.

Julius Ubido Nigerian stops former club's bus, seizes it over unpaid salaries as players go to stadium to play Warri Wolves on commercial motorcycle. Photo by @naija_footballers

Source: Instagram

The one-capped Nigerian international who spent two seasons with Heartland, justified his action claiming he has was being owed salaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

And knowing full well that Heartland had to honour a league game against Warri Wolves, the players and officials resulted in taking motorcycles to their match venue to honour the game.

Warri Wolves vs Heeartland

The result of the game did not favour the Imo state club as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at to the home team.

Emmanuel Ihezuo's penalty on the hour mark was enough to seal the win for the Delta state club.

League standings of both clubs

Wolves are currently a point above the relegation places with a game left to play to end the current 2020-21 season.

And their next game will be away to Ifeanyi Ubah FC who also battling to stay on top of the Nigerian top-flight division.

On the other hand, Heartland's campaign have already been kept safe as they occupy 13th position with a game left.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Akwa United have been crowned champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League for the 2020/21 season after beating visiting MFM FC 5-2 on Sunday evening, August 1, in Uyo.

Kennedy Boboye and his wards knew before the game that only one point will be enough for them to win the League title for the first time in their history, but they did themselves lots of good by beating the Lagos based team.

MFM on the other traveled to Uyo for this game against Akwa United with their minds at rest having defeated Ifeanyi Ubah and they have escaped the drop zone.

Source: Legit