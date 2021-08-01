Team Nigeria's 4x400 relay race missed out on advancing to the final of the event after finishing last in their semifinal race

They had a very good chance up till the third lap but the last racer couldn't keep up the momentum

Video of how they threw their opportunity to reach the final has now surfaced online

Nigeria squandered a valuable chance to reach the final of the 4×400 mixed relay race after finishing last in the semifinals.

The quartet of Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli, Imaobong Nse Uko, Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, and Patience Okon George represented the country in the track event.

But they deployed a strategy that ruined the good works they started from the first lap of the race taken by Ojeli.

Team Nigeria during the 4x400 mixed relay race at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo by Abbie Parr

Source: Getty Images

The West African country was leading at the end of the lap but the final turned out a disaster as the first ended up becoming the last and also failed to progress to the final.

Nigeria deployed a male-female-male-female strategy, unlike other participating countries that used a male-female-female-male pattern.

And in spite of their good foot in the first three laps, the last round ruined everything and they will not be in the finals scheduled for Monday, August 2 as reported by Vanguard.

How Ese Brume advanced to the final of long jump event

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian athlete Ese Brume will have a chance to compete for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medal after advancing into the final of the women’s long jump event.

The 25-year-old track and field queen finished fourth in the Group B of the event after covering a distance of 6.76 metres.

Serbian long jumper Ivana Spanovic who is the reigning World Indoor champion and three-time European indoor champion finished first with a distance coverage of 7.00m.

While German athlete Malaika Mihambo came second after jumping a distance of 6.98 and Chantel Malone jumped 6.82m to finish third in her category of the events.

