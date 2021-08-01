Mikel Arteta may be without Thomas Partey when the Premier League season kicks off this month

The Gunners midfielder picked up an injury concern during their defeat to Chelsea at Emirates Stadium

The former Atletico Madrid star limped off the pitch in the first half after clashing with Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has handed Mikel Arteta a huge blow after limping off the pitch during their preseason friendly against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

A goal each from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham ensured the Blues secure their first win over the Gunners since December 2019.

Although Granit Xhaka found the back of the net in the 69th minute, his goal was however not enough to help the North Londoners avoid defeat after the game.

Meanwhile, apart from the defeat, Arteta might miss the services of one of his key players when the new Premier League season kicks off a few days from now as Ghanian star Partey picked a knee injury in the test game.

It is unclear the extent of his setback but there are indications that he could miss the first four weeks of the new campaign.

The Gunners kick off their quest to win the Premier League next season with a trip to the Brentford Community Stadium to battle Brentford on 13 August as reported by BBC Sport.

