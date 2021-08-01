Noah Gesser and his older brother met their death after their car crashed head-on with a taxi in Ijsseslstein, Utrecht

Gesser was due to be promoted to Ajax's Under-17 team having impressed while turning out for the Under-16 team

The teenage sensation was described as a highly-promising prospect and had previously attracted interest from Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dutch giants Ajax have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising striker Noah Gesser.

Gesser was due to be promoted to Ajax's Under-17 team having impressed while turning out for the Under-16 team. Photo: Twitter/@Football Tweet.

Source: Twitter

Gesser is understood to have lost his life after he was involved in a car crash with his older brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The tragic incident was confirmed by Ajax in a statement via their website, with the club describing the news as "terrible."

"Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The sixteen-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening," the statement said.

"Noah Gesser was born on February 27, 2005, in IJsselstein. He has played for Ajax since 2018. The young striker joined Ajax from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. This season he was set to play for Ajax U17," the club added.

Mirror UK reports the unfortunate incident happened in Ijsseslstein, Utrecht, while the pair were travelling along United Nations Road.

According to the publication, the two met their death after they collided head-on with a taxi whose driver escaped the crash unharmed.

Gesser, who is aged just 16 had been with Ajax since 2018 and was set to be promoted to the Under-17 team in the upcoming season.

The teenage sensation was described as a highly-promising prospect and had previously attracted interest from Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord.

He scored an impressive 13 goals in just six appearances for Ajax Under-16 last term to lay his marker for promotion within the youth ranks.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, also known as Mr. Wonderful has passed away at age of 71, The New York Times, WWE.

The legendary wrestler began his career as a football player at the University of Tampa before venturing into professional wrestling.

Orndorff held titles including the NWA North American heavyweight and National heavyweight Championships.

Source: Legit