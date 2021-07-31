Victor Osimhen has again shown what he is made of having scored a brace against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly

The Napoli of Italy striker inspired his side to a 3-0 win over the Bundesliga giants to send strong warning to Serie A defenders

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti earlier disclosed that he will build his squad around the Super Eagles youngster

Unstoppable Victor Osimen was on song twice as he inspired Napoli to a 3-0 win over German side Bayern Munich in a pre-season encounter, Soccernet reports.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored seven goals in three pre-season friendlies to send strong warning to Serie A defenders ahead of new season.

Complete Sports reports that the Nigerian continued his fine pre-season form at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening opening the scoring for his side in the 69th minute after he tucked home from a loose ball.

Osimhen again showed his quality in front of goal as he got on the end of Gianluca Gaetano to fire in a low shot for Napoli’s second in the 71st minute.

Zinedine Machach then sealed victory for Luciano Spalletti’s side when he found the back of the net in the 85th minute.

Osimhen seemed to have put behind the challenges he faced last season - from shoulder injury to coronavirus infection.

The 22-year-old who joined Napoli on a club record transfer last summer managed 10 goals in the Serie A last campaign.

What has Napoli new boss said about Osimhen?

Osimhen earned the praises of his new boss Luciano Spalleti again after scoring Napoli's lone goal against Serie C club Pro Vercelli during a pre-season friendly earlier.

The Nigerian who is Africa's most expensive star scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute through an unstoppable header with Amir Rrahmani responsible for the assist for the goal.

After the match, Spalleti told the club's official website that the Nigerian star is an important player to his team.

He is definitely in the plans of new Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti for the 2021-22 season. The 62-year-old Italian-born tactician took over from his countryman Gennaro Gattuso who was sacked by the club on the last day of Serie A last season.

