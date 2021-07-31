Tokyo 2020 continues to be poor games for Team Nigeria as none of the women could reach the 100m final

Last woman standing, Grace Nwokocha, came fifth in Heat 3 of the women’s 100m semifinal and consequently crashed out of the Games

Fellow compatriot Blessing Okagbare was earlier suspended from the games after she tested positive for human growth hormone

Nigeria now has no hope of winning a medal at the women’s 100m sprint after last standing athlete Grace Nwokocha crashed out of the Games.

Punch reports that the 20-year-old came fifth in Heat 3 after she finished in 11.07 seconds to exit the tournament.

She earlier became Nigeria’s fifth-fastest woman in history when she arrived at a personal best time of 100seconds to qualify for the semifinal.

Tokyo 2020: Grace Nwokocha crashes out. Photo: Matthias Hangst

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian athlete was then pitched alongside Jamaican legend and the world fastest female sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in heat 5.

Fraser-Pryce who is chasing her third Olympic Gold medal have now qualified for the final with a time of 10.73secs, the fastest time of the semi-finals.

Blessing Okagbare suspended

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for doping after she tested positive for a banned substance.

The AIU said the 32-year-old tested positive for human growth hormone after her samples were taken on July 19, which was four days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics started.

The results which turned out positive came out on July 30, 2021 after Okagbare had won her heat and qualified into the 100meters semi-final. She was one of Nigeria's medal hopeful at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Divine Oduduru disqualified

It’s from bad to worse for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after another Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru got disqualified, same day Blessing Okagbare was suspended from the Games.

Premium Times are reporting tag Oduduru was faulted for making false start in heat 5 of the 100m event and was consequently disqualified from the games.

It was gathered that Fred Kerley of the USA made a move before the gun, but it was Nigeria’s Oduduru who started from Lane 2 that got the hammer.

Nigerian athletes protest in Tokyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a number of Nigerian athletes have taken to the streets of Tokyo where the 2020 Olympics Games are underway over their disqualification from the event.

No fewer than ten Nigerians have been banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) declared them ineligible for doping and non-anti-doping issues, Premium Times reports.

Out of the 18 athletes suspended from participating in the Games, Team Nigeria are the most affected.

Source: Legit