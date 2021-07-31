Super Eagles star Aaron Samuel got married to Chinwe in 2018 and their union is blessed with two lovely children

The couple separated barely four months after the birth of their second child, but Samuel has apologised as she celebrated her birthday

The Nigerian forward stated that her birthday is the perfect opportunity to say sorry for all the fight and arguments

Super Eagles and Chanchun Yatai of China forward Aaron Samuel has apologised to his estranged wife Chinwe who he married in 2018.

Barely four months after welcoming their second child, the couple separated and the wife consequently deleted his pictures across her social media channels.

Nigerian outlet 36ng.ng earlier claimed that the marriage broke up due to infidelity as she alleged that he was having an affair with a popular celebrity.

Aaron Samuel apologises to his estranged wife Chinwe. Photo: African Football

Source: UGC

As a result, Chinwe could not move on with the marriage and then Samuel moved out of their shared apartment to squat with a friend. The platform alleged via Pulse:

"Chinwe reportedly couldn’t continue with the marriage after she discovered her husband was allegedly having an affair with a popular Nigerian celebrity."

Aaron and Chinwe got married in 2018 and are have two children. Their second child, Brian, is only 4 months old.

And now as his estranged wife turns another year, the Nigerian footballer has taken to his Instagram handle to apologise.

He wrote:

“Your birthday is the perfect opportunity to say sorry for all the fight and arguments, thank you for all the sacrifices wifey, I pray this year brings you joy and happiness, happy birthday my love.”

Aaron releases new music

Meanwhile, Aaron Samuel once showed he is not just a striker whose aim is to score goals after releasing a new single 'Chocolate' with Peruzzi.

The ex-Shooting Stars and Dolphins striker dropped a short video clip of his song on his Instagram handle which had the feel of rhythm and blues.

Songwriter and singer Peruzzi, who has featured in many hits songs started off the verse as King Samuel picked up the chorus.

He earned his call up into the national team in 2014 shortly after the World Cup under the late Stephen Keshi and played in AFCON 2015 qualifiers.

John Ogu no longer scared of air turbulence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international John Ogu was in very relaxed mood on Instagram as he returned to Lagos from Owerri where he had gone to support Henry Onyekuru who was burying his mother.

The Nigerian international had expressed panic and screamed ‘wetin happen’ during a moment of turbulence as he headed for the event on Thursday.

Ogu was spotted looking for anything possible to cling on as the turbulence continued to hit the aircraft.

Source: Legit.ng