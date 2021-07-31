Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is going from bad to worse for Team Nigeria as another athlete Divine Oduduru is disqualified

The 24-year-old was said to have made a false start during heat 5 of the 100m event on Saturday, July 31

Video replays however show that the decision remains controversial as Fred Kerley of the USA had made a move before the gun

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It’s from bad to worse for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after another Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru got disqualified, same day Blessing Okagbare was suspended from the Games.

Premium Times are reporting tag Oduduru was faulted for making false start in heat 5 of the 100m event and was consequently disqualified from the games.

It was gathered that Fred Kerley of the USA made a move before the gun, but it was Nigeria’s Oduduru who started from Lane 2 that got the hammer.

Tokyo 2020: Divine Oduduru disqualified. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Okagbare suspended from Tokyo Olympics

On Saturday, Team Nigeria woke up to the news that 100m women medal hopeful, Blessing Okagbare had been suspended from the Olympics because of a failed drug test.

The AIU said the 32-year-old tested positive for human growth hormone after her samples were taken on July 19, which was four days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics started.

The results which turned out positive came out on 30 July, 2021, after Okagbare had won her heat and qualified into the 100meters semi-final.

D'Tigers out of Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Nigeria's D'Tigers have crashed out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics after losing 80-71 to Italy in their final group game of the tournament.

The Nigeria male basketball side needed to beat Italy by atleast nine points and hope Australia defeat Germany in the other group game to stand a chance of qualifying to the next round.

But they couldn't get the job done as the Italians took the first quarter 29-22. However, Nigeria fought back in the second quarter and cut Italy's lead to one point as the halftime scoreboard read 40-39 in favour of the Europeans.

At the end of the third quarter, D’Tigers led 63-56 to rekindle the hope of a comeback but again a fourth-quarter collapse just like in their game Australia ensured Italy secured victory as the game finished 80-71.

Nadia Eke dumps Nigeria for Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nadia Eke is a Ghanaian triple jumper who will be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and one would wonder why she did not choose the green and white flag of Nigeria.

The 28-year-old was born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother but claims she chose the latter from the former because of originality.

Eke competed at the World Athletics Championships in 2019 also validated her choice of picking Ghana over Nigeria was due to her preference in jollof rice.

Source: Legit Newspaper