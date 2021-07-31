John Ogu seems to have conquered his height phobia as the Super Eagles midfielder was in more relaxed mood in a private jet

The Nigerian international earlier expressed panic during air turbulence while he traveled to Owerri for Onyekuru’s mother’s burial

Two days after he screamed ‘wetin happen’ while traveling, Ogu stated that it was a better journey while he returned

Nigerian international John Ogu was in very relaxed mood on Instagram as he returned to Lagos from Owerri where he had gone to support Henry Onyekuru who was burying his mother.

The Nigerian international had expressed panic and screamed ‘wetin happen’ during a moment of turbulence as he headed for the event on Thursday.

Ogu was spotted looking for anything possible to cling on as the turbulence continued to hit the aircraft.

Air turbulence is a very real concern for travelers. Caused by a variety of natural factors, turbulence can bring anxiety, fear, and sometimes genuine injury.

But following a successful ceremony, the 33-year-old heaved a sigh of relief as he returned home in a very much friendly weather as he said the journey was better.

Nigeria’s sporting community was hit with the sad news of the death of Jessy Onyekuru, the mother of Nigeria Super Eagles player Henry Onyekuru, back in April.

The news of death of Onyekuru’s mother was broken by his Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray on their social media platforms.

Onyekuru buries late mom in Owerri

Henry Onyekuru, on the other hand, headed to Owerri in company of his family members for the burial ceremony of his late mother; as seen on Instagram.

The Nigerian footballer who recently signed a permanent deal at Olympiacos lost his beloved mother back in April during the closing stages of last season.

Following the conclusion of the football season, the Nigerian footballer has returned home for the burial ceremony of his late mother which held in Owerri.

John Ogu buries mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that John Ogu has finally laid his mother Obiageli Ogu to rest and it was a sorrowful event that took place in his home town, Instagram.

The Super Eagles midfielder posted a summary of the burial video clip on his social media handle. The midfielder who is currently unattached to club was spotted weeping when he was greeted by elders of the community.

Families of the deceased were all dressed in white, same colour as the coffin where Ogu's mum was laid to rest in. A part in the video also showed Ogu and his siblings pouring sand on the coffin as a mark of their last respect.

