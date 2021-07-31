Deontay Wilder claims Tyson Fury lied about contracting COVID-19 to get their trilogy bout postponed

But Fury was not having any of that as he slammed his American rival saying he is not a man or a warrior

Fury tested positive to Covid-19 test this month which delayed his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder

The fight which was initially scheduled for July 24 has now been postponed to October 9

WBC champion Tyson Fury has slammed his rival Deontay Wilder after the American boxer claimed he lied about contracting COVID-19 to get their trilogy bout postponed, Dailymail reports.

In a clash of words on social media, Wilder took to Instagram on Friday, July 30, to make his allegation.

"Yo bro, @malikkingscott (coach) say it ain't so. Not the COVID-19 lie, they're going to hell for that one!!! Oct 9th can not come any faster," he wrote alongside a video of himself hitting pads.

However, Tyson Fury wasn't having any of that as he responded with his own attack on his rival via social media.

The Gypsy King wrote: "This man is a real piece of work. A real bully excuse maker. Not a warrior or a man at all. Beat the mug 2 times. I’ve battered him and his trainer."

Tyson Fury contracts COVID-19

Fury was set to defend his title against Wilder on July 24, but the bout was postponed until October 9 after it was discovered that he had contracted COVID-19.

His assistant trainer Andy Lee, featherweight Isaac Lowe and former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker also returned positive test results from the camp of Tyson Fury.

Wilder is looking to avenge his first-ever professional defeat after losing his WBC belt to Fury on February 22, 2020.

The Bronze Bomber was stopped in the seventh round of that encounter and has since been talking tough ahead of the rematch.

Wilder claims he has Nigerian root

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deontay Wilder claimed he is a Nigerian from Edo state.

In the video, the former WBC champion who has never been to the country was being interviewed and he revealed that he hails from the heartbeat of the nation.

He said: "Once I'm done with what I'm doing, I'm going back to see my tribe Edo. I want to go back and learn more about my culture and information with things about me."

