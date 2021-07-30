Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been best of friends for many years and both players and their families have travelled to Ibiza for the summer holiday

Both players featured for Argentina and Uruguay at the just concluded Copa America where Messi who his first trophy for his country

Suarez was kicked out of Barcelona in the past season but it was a blessing in disguise as he won La Liga with Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez families have always had their vacations together and despite not playing in the same team, this summer will not look any different, Football Espana, Total Barca.

Both players were on the opposing sides when the Albiceleste played Uruguay at the Copa America group stages where Guido Rodrigues' goal won it for Argentina.

The Argentine superstar has jetted off to his favourite holiday spot in Ibiza along with his best friend Suarez and their respective families.

Messi and Suarez saga with Barcelona

Suarez who was booted out of Barcelona won La Liga with Atletico Madrid during his first season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

On the other hand, Messi was furious with the development and submitted a transfer request that he would leave the club.

Weeks later the six-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed he would see out his contract at the Camp Nou before deciding his future.

However, things looked to have been settled after new Barca President Joan Laporta was elected back in January.

Despite, ending his contract in June, Messi is now ready to sign a new deal that would see him slash his wages in half.

The documentation of the contract is being processed and the Argentine captain will be signing on the dotted lines in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi posted a video of himself and his children playing football with a friend on his social media and it is a delight to watch, Instagram, Football Espana.

The Argentine captain is still basking in the euphoria of his first trophy for his native land as he chose to holiday beside the shores of the sea of Miami in the United States.

The 34-year-old has returned to his base in Barcelona while he awaits the completion of his deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

