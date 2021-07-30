Nigerian female basketball team known as the D'Tigress have suffered another defeat at the Tokyo 2020

This time around, the D'Tigress lost against France who are the fifth best female basketball team in the world

D'Tigress of Nigeria will be facing Japan in their next game in a must win battle for them to have any hope of qualification

Nigeria's D'Tigress have suffered their second defeat at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics losing 87-62 against France on Friday, July 30, which was a disappointing result for Nigerians.

Having lost their first game in the game of basketball against United States with just nine points margin, there were hopes that the D'Tigress would do well in their second battle, but they failed to make Nigerians happy with their performance.

France who won medal at the London 2012 Olympics knew that they must raise their game against Nigeria, and they did themselves lots of good to renew their hopes.

According to the report on Vanguard, Nigerian ladies missed so many shots which would have helped them against France, while their opponents on the other hand took maximum advantage of their chances.

As things stand now, it will be hard for the D'Tigress to qualify for the next round as they will face hosts Japan in their final group game.

