Jaruma recently revealed to girls who had hopes of making billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, their sugar daddy that her products won't work on him

According to the kayanmata seller, the billionaire has spiritual powers which will nullify the potency of her products

Obi Cubana finally reacted to her statement and he simply disclosed that he is protected from heaven

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Obi Cubana shook the entire country with the lavish display of wealth at his mother's burial in Oba, Anambra state.

Shortly after, popular intimacy products seller Jaruma took to social media to address her female customers about the wealthy entrepreneur.

Obi Cubana translates Jaruma's claim about his protection Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@jaruma_empire

Source: Instagram

According to Jaruma, many girls want Obi Cubana as their sugar daddy but the spiritual protection on him will render her products powerless.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the billionaire businessman, who was clearly amused by the claim, insinuated that Jaruma was helping him call on God for divine protection.

He replied:

"Odogwu, na heaven get me na, after all na from her mouth to God's ears!!!"

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

As expected, Obi Cubana's reaction got people talking. Read some comments gathered below:

Mikky_ice7:

"Stop deceiving ladies, that stuff don't work. Who wan mumu go mumu. Be real to yourself, men will appreciate you."

Bruno_iyk:

"Simple na from her mouth to God’s ears!!!"

1804davinchi:

"Madam shut up. You dey chase clout and ur product is fake."

Official_chike_tk:

"Jaruma need serious deliverance first."

Mostlyprivate0:

"So last last your product no dey work? Lol."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Onyeka Onwenu knocks Obi Cubana

Veteran Nigerian musician, Onyeka Onwenu joined other public figures to give her honest opinion on the much talked about funeral ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra state.

On the funeral ceremony which set social media abuzz, Onyeka made it clear that she understands that there are different strokes for different folks, and she doesn’t berate people for how they choose to bury their loved ones with their money.

She, however, stressed how uncomfortable the lavish display of wealth made her feel especially at a time of lack and hardship for many people in the country.

Source: Legit.ng