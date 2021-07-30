Quadri Aruna has blamed the Nigerian officials in Tokyo for his elimination at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 32-year-old table tennis star explained that his coach who qualified him for quarterfinal at Rio 2016 was not allowed to travel to Japan

Aruna however appealed to the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare to do something fast before things go out of hands

Quadri Aruna who is the captain of the Nigerian team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has expressed disappointment over the treatment he got from the officials before his elimination at the games.

The 32-year-old was one of the table tennis stars who featured for Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and failed to win any medal as he crashed out after defeat against Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi.

Considering his status as Africa's highest ranked table tennis player, Quadri Aruna's defeat made many Nigerians sad as they were expecting him to win a medal for the West African nation.

While lamenting on his social media page, Aruna blamed the officials who removed the name of his coach from participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

He also called on Nigeria's Sports Minister to quickly attend to the issues Nigerian athletes are facing in Tokyo.

Quadri Aruna's reaction

''You can remove me from national team, but please explain to the whole world reason the coach who qualified me for the quarterfinal in Rio is not in Tokyo.

''You all wanted me to perform well, but you removed my coach from coming to Tokyo Olympics.

''Athletes were been short paid and nobody should complain?

''If Honourable minister don't come and address the athletes, these officials will spoil all the good things you have been doing.''

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is gradually reaching the crucial stages and there is hope for Nigeria as Blessing Okagbare and Grace Nwokocha are through to the women’s 100m semifinals.

Impressive Okagbare came first in Heat 6, after she sprinted past her competitors about 10m left in the race, to clock 11.05s for the win.

Asha Philip of Great Britain arrived 2nd, while Bahamas’ Tynia Gaither followed through for third position.

Okagbare who won double commonwealth gold medals in 2014 will face Britain’s Dina Asha-Smith in the first heat of the semis; a race which also includes defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Also, Nigeria’s National Sports Festival double champion Grace Nwokocha put up a spectacular show when she ran a new personal best of 11.00s.

