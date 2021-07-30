Tammy Abraham's transfer fee could be slashed by Chelsea after clubs interested in the striker failed to meet the price

The 23-year-old has been valued at £40million despite not playing many games under the management of Thomas Tuchel

The England international has been linked with Premier League sides including Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tammy Abraham's £40million price tag is being considered by Chelsea as all three Premier League clubs linked to the England striker are not responding, The Sun, Mirror.

Why a deal is yet to be reached for Abraham

The 23-year-old who missed the trained to England's campaign at the just concluded Euro 2020 has been linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham.

Tammy Abraham is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and Chelsea are ready to slash his price tag for other clubs to afford him. Photo by Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

And all three English sides have made it clear that they can not meet Abraham's evaluation and it is understood that the Blues will consider dropping their demands by £5m.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Not all top-flight clubs in England can afford to sign players with high fees after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Ham boss David Moyes have openly come out to propose a £30m for Abraham against the initial £40m asking price.

On the other hand, Villa are also interested in landing the lanky striker who played a huge part in gaining promotion back to the elite division while he was on loan.

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel Abraham has had limited playing time under the German manager.

The British-born Nigerian striker made three loan moves to Championship clubs Bristol City, Swansea and Villa.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Roberto Lewandowski has become Chelsea's new target after attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund looked impossible, Mirror, Goal.

The Poland striker is believed to be worth £50million and the Blues are ready to cough out the amount this summer.

The 32-year-old has just two years remaining in his contract with Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga giants could be tempted to sell him.

Legit.ng also reported that Jules Kounde has become a summer target for Chelsea following the France international's five-star display for club and country last season, Guardian, Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old who plays for La Liga side Sevilla has been linked to several clubs in Europe and is regarded as one of the best performers in the centre-back role last campaign.

He joined up with the French squad at European Championships and was featured in the 1-1 draw against Hungary.

Source: Legit