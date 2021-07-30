Jack Grealish who is the captain of Aston Villa could be on his way to Premier League champions Man City this summer

The Citizens want to bolster their squad before the commencement of the 2021/22 Premier League season

Pep Guardiola and his chiefs at the Etihad are also interested in the signing of England international Harry Kane

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jack Grealish who is England international could be on his way to Premier League champions Manchester City as the Citizens have opened talks and negotiations with Aston Villa.

But Manchester City chiefs will have to offer impressive amount for Aston Villa eggheads to possibly consider selling their captain who was superb for the side last season.

According to the report on Sky Sports and Guardian, Aston Villa are said to have offered Jack Grealish another contract, but the Englishman is yet to make any decision on his future.

Jack Grealish in action for England at the 2020 EURO. Photo by Vincent Mignott

Source: Getty Images

The report added that Pep Guardiola who is the manager of Manchester City is a fan of Jack Grealish and wants the Etihad chiefs to lure the midfielder to his squad.

What can convince Grealish to join Man City?

The chance of playing in the prestigious Champions League is what all players will never turn down considering the glamour and fun the competition bring to the fans.

Manchester City will be playing in the Champions League in the coming season, and Jack Grealish might want to grab the chance of appearing in Europe.

Meanwhile, Grealish is not the only target for Manchester City this summer as the club are also looking for the signature of his teammate in the national team, Hary Kane.

Meanwhile, Grealish is not the only target for Manchester City this summer as the club are also looking for the signature of his teammate in the national team, Harry Kane.

Harry Kane is tired of not winning any title for years at Totteham and could be leaving the White Hart Lane.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how a goal each from Riyad Mahrez and Sam Edozie inspired Manchester City to victory over Preston North End at the club's Academy Stadium on Tuesday, July 27.

Pep Guardiola featured so many youngsters with most of his key players still on elongated summer breaks over their participation at the Euro 2020 and Copa America tourneys.

However, they still managed to come out victorious in their only preparatory game before the Community Shield clash against Leicester City on August 7.

The Algerian forward opened the scoring for the Premier League champions five minutes before the half-hour mark through a free-kick from about 25 yards away from the post.

Source: Legit