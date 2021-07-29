Pepe delivered a wild challenge on Henrikh Mkhitaryan which resulted in a brawl during a friendly between FC aPortond Roma

Players from both sides rushed into the field after Mkhitaryan reacted violently but nobody was sent off during the incident

Jose Mourinho watched on from the sidelines as both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the pre-season encounter

Pepe and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were involved in a serious scuffle after the Portuguese defender deliberately collided with the Armenian star, Mirror, Daily Mail.

Roma and FC Porto played a pre-season game played at Campo Bela Vista Stadium in Portugal as the incident between both players broke out leading their teammates to get involved.

Pepe's hard tackle on Mkhitaryan caused a brawl between Roma and FC Porto players. Photo by Fabio Rossi

How it all happened

The Serie A side started a counter-attack as Nicolo Zaniolo dashed down the right of his half finding Mkhitaryan for support.

As soon as the former Man United star controlled the ball, 38-year-old Pepe crashed into the player not considering it was a friendly game.

Mkhitaryan being on the floor reacted to the challenge as he threw his leg at the ex-Real Madrid man before the brawl occurred.

Jose Mourinho watched on the sidelines as the pitch was crowded with players and officials before calm was restored.

The Gillarrosi took the through Gianluca Mancini but Porto equalized a minute left on the clock as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho's men had recorded two consecutive victories against two non-league Italian clubs in the pre-season and the draw against last season's Champions League finalists is not a bad result.

