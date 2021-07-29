Blessing Okagbare is not happy about the Nigerian athletes disqualified from participating at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The 32-year-old has however blamed the officials for not doing their jobs properly which made athletes suffer the consequence

So far at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Nigeria have not won any medal even though nations like South Africa and Tunisia have won

Following the ban slapped on 10 Nigerian athletes from participating in the 2020 Olympics, Athletics Federation of Nigeria has been blamed by Blessing Okagbare for the problems.

Blessing Okagbare who is also in Tokyo for the Olympics explained that the officials in the AFN were busy fighting for powers instead of them to concentrate on their primary assignment.

Her stunning reaction came hours after the people in charge of doping at the 2020 Olympics tested Nigerian athletes and found out that they did not meet the requirement needed.

According to the report on Punch and DailyPost, Blessing Okagbare explained that athletes are always the ones who suffer the consequences of problems among officials.

Blessing Okagbare's reaction

”I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, not passionate about it/us [the athletes], then you have no business there as an administrator. The sport system in Nigeria is so flawed and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.

“They were busy fighting over power, exercising their pride over Puma contracts/ kits forgetting their major responsibility “THE ATHLETES ”. It’s sad that this cycle keeps repeating itself and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It is my CAREER.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how ten Nigerians have been banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) have declared them ineligible for doping and non-anti-doping issues.

Out of the 18 athletes suspended from participating in the Games, Team Nigeria are the most affected country.

The AIU explained that the respective national federations of countries are responsible for ensuring appropriate anti-doping measures are in place in their respective jurisdictions.

Under the framework of Rule 15, the minimum requirements of countries are to ensure that athletes undergo proper testing to maintain the integrity of the sport.

Urine and blood samples should have been tested within three weeks apart in the ten months leading up to a major event.

