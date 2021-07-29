Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa seems to be settling down at his new club after joining them for free this summer

The 28-year-old joined Turkish Super Lig outfit for free and will earn about N1bn or more annually

Fatih Karagumruk will be counting on the former Leicester City attacker's experience when the league kicks off

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa recently sealed a move to Turkish League side Fatih Karagumruk after spending about four months with Kano Pillars.

The 28-year-old attacker was unveiled by the club earlier this month having undergone medical with the Ataturk Olympic Stadium outfit.

Sports Drill has now revealed that the former Premier League attacker will earn a staggering N1.02 billion ($2.5m) annually at the club.

Ahmed Musa in action for Nigeria during AFCON 2019 clash against Tunisia. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

This figure definitely positions the attacker among the top-earning Nigerian footballers across the globe.

The forward has now joined his new teammates as he hopes to revive his football career with this new move, while the Super Lig side is preparing for the coming 2021-22 league season.

Before his return to Europe, Musa parted ways with Al Nassr on mutual consent last October and attempted to join West Bromwich Albion in January but it failed to pull through on the last transfer day.

Why Ahmed Musa is one of Nigeria’s Greatest Strikers

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has branded current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa as one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers of all time.

The former Monaco star lavished encomiums on the 28-year-old star who recently secured a deal with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

Musa officially ended his short spell with Nigerian Professional Football League side Kano Pillars as he seals a return to Europe, BBC reports.

