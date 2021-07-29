Christian Eriksen went down the turf unconscious during Denmark’s opening match at the Euro 2020 championships against Finland

The Inter Milan midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest during the game but was revived having sent panic across the globe

The 29-year-old is billed to return to Italy next week, but new tests at his club will determine if he will continue his playing career

Christian Eriksen sent panic across the globe when he collapsed during Denmark’s opening match at the Euro 2020 championships against Finland, Sempre Inter reports.

The Danish captain suffered cardiac arrest during the game and consequently went down the turf unconscious before he was resuscitated.

The heart of the Inter Milan midfielder was later fitted with a defibrillator (ICD) and there are concerns that he might not play professional football again.

Eriksen is due to return to his Serie A club next week to undergo tests if he would be able to continue playing football, Sky Sports reports.

It was gathered that he will undergo medical examinations at Inter to see if he can resume competition at the highest level.

It is unlikely he will play for at least six months even if things go well, but his return to Italy means Eriksen is due to meet up with his Inter team-mates in early August.

What is Italy FA’s position on Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen has been told to forget playing for Inter Milan unless he removes the defibrillator installed in him after his cardiac arrest situation during Euro 2020.

With the new season kicking off in a few weeks’ time, a member of the Italian Football Association technical-scientific committee Francesco Braconaro insisted that the former Spurs star must have the defibrillator removed to play in Italian football again.

The FA official claims getting the device out of his chest will confirm that he no longer has heart problems.

Christian Eriksen staying away from public

Legit.ng earlier reported that although Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital, his face has been scarce in public places since then.

However, the former Spurs' playmaker was spotted with his partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen and their daughter as he gets back to normality.

The midfielder pushed the baby stroller while his girlfriend was carrying the little one in her arms as they walk along the Copenhagen streets.

