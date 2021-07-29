Anthony Joshua who has always shared inspirational messages on his social media handles has sent panic to his followers

The 31-year-old boxing champion has stated that although is seems weird, he thinks about death and talks about it

Joshua who is billed to take on Oleksandr Usyk in the defence of his WBA title added that he knows one day he won’t be in the physical world

Anthony Joshua has sent huge panic in his latest comments as the two-time unified world heavyweight champion holding the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles says he thinks about death all the time.

The British-Nigerian boxer has always used his social media handles to inspire his followers about life goals.

But his latest comments have sent shivers down the spines of his well-wishers and other boxing lovers when he said someday he would not be in the physical world.

Anthony Joshua speaks on why he thinks about death. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

His followers woke up on Thursday morning to a status on his Instagram handle where he said, although it is weird, he understands someday he would be gone.

According to him, no day passes by without him thinking or talking about dying with either his family or friends. He wrote as cited in Daily Post:

“My family and friends know that I think about death and talk about it in every conversation we have.

“For me, understanding that one day I won’t be here in the physical form gives me life. It’s weird but that’s exactly how I feel.”

What is Joshua saying about Tyson Fury bout?

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has vowed to 'smoke' countryman Tyson Fury when they eventually square up in the rings.

Both fighters were billed to face off in a much-anticipated unification bout this summer but it has been called off with the Gypsy King ordered to honour his trilogy agreement with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua insisted that he has done all he could to make sure a fight between them happen contrary to claims by Fury that the Olympic gold medal winner is ducking their fight.

Fury and the Bronze Bomber will face off in their final fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9th and the winner will take the title home.

Who will Joshua face after Usyk?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joe Joyce is next in line to face Anthony Joshua for the WBO heavyweight championship after defeating Carlos Takam Wembley’s SSE Arena.

The Juggernaut stopped the 40-year-old in the sixth round and the Frenchman failed to respond to his flurry of punches.

The win retained Joyce's Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight belts after his underwhelming performance against Takam.

