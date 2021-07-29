Andreas Pereira may have been frozen out at Man United, the midfielder is rewriting his own destiny at the club

The 25-year-old scored a wonderful goal in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Brentford on Wednesday night at Old Trafford

Pereira, who spent last season on loan with Lazio found the back of the net with a screamer to help United avoid defeat

Andreas Pereira helped Manchester United avoid defeat in their preseason-friendly game at Old Trafford earlier this week.

The Belgium international recently returned from a loan spell at Lazio where he scored one goal in 26 Serie A appearances.

However, his inclusion in their game against the lower league side could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major headache ahead of the start of the new season.

Reacting to his incredible goal, the Brazilian admitted it was potentially his best in his football career thus far. Photo by Ash Donelon.

The midfielder was impressive during the game and he capped his performance with a superb goal as he wants to catch Solskjaer's attention after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

And the midfielder may have done just that after scoring an incredible goal during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Brentford on Wednesday, July 28, in a pre-season friendly.

Metro UK reports the Brazilian's volley from outside the area was the highlight of the match.

Footages of the goal showed Pereira pounce on a clearance, hammering the ball into the underside of the crossbar and across the line.

The goal sent a number of fans into a meltdown, with many hailing the player as they urged Ole to reconsider integrating him back into the squad.

How fans reacted to Pereira's goal

One said:

"An absolute screamer from Andreas Pereira. Our goal of the preseason so far."

A second added:

"Two of possibly the best goals ever scored at Old Trafford have come from Andreas Pereira."

While a third noted:

"Andreas Pereira's goal earned a standing ovation from Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes & the rest of the bench."

On his part, Pereira, who spent last season on loan at Lazio admitted his screamer was potentially his best goal in his career.

"I think that's my best goal, yeah. As soon as Jesse [Lingard] hit it, it came off the goalkeeper and I thought 'I might have a chance here' and as soon as I hit it, it felt good straight away," he said.

Other goalscorers of the match were youngster Anthony Elanga, with Shandon Baptiste and Bryan Mbeumo scoring for the newly-promoted Brentford side.

Elanga scored United's opener, producing his own memorable volley as he capitalised on Wan-Bissaka's cross to make it 1-0 in the 12th minute. However, United's lead was short-lived as Brentford equalised eight minutes later through Baptiste.

