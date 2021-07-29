Leon Balogun who is a Super Eagles player recently complained about poor treatment given to the players by the NFF

The 33-year-old defender who currently plays for Rangers complained about accommodation and and welfare

Mohamed Sanusi who is the NFF Secretary has responded claiming that the issues of unpaid allowances will be sorted

Nigerian Football Federation who are in charge of all soccer matters in the country have finally cleared the air on complaints made by Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun on players' wages.

Leon Balogun who currently plays for Scottish giants Rangers expressed in an interview that he is not happy with the ways the Super Eagles players and coaches are being owed bonuses and wages.

The experienced defender also complained about accommodation and also the type of pitches the Super Eagles have been playing on for their qualifiers.

According to the report on Soccernet, while speaking on behalf of the football house, Secretary General Mohamed Sanusi stated clearly that the NFF chiefs have never denied owing players.

Sanusi added that the disturbances of Coronavirus caused many issues for the Nigerian Football Federation adding that the soccer house will soon fix the problems.

Mohammed Sanusi's reaction

“We have never denied owing the team.

“Leon is a senior player that everyone respects for his quality output on the pitch and calmness and forbearance off it, but I do not know which reports he was referring to when he said the NFF was contradicting itself.

“He also talked about playing pitches. Sincerely speaking, the past few years has seen a remarkable improvement in stadia infrastructure across the country.

“The team had to move around the states because the turf of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, got bad.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun lamented the poor treatment of players by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Balogun has faulted the inability of the NFF to secure a permanent home ground for the Nigerian senior national team as he further criticised the condition of football pitches.

The Rangers of Scotland star stated that the team is not provided with the wherewithal to excel in competitions, citing the treatments meted out to players and coaches.

Nigeria hosted their final AFCON qualifying game against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, despite playing the earlier matches at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

