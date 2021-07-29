Anthony Joshua has shared incredible photos of himself showing his fans the level of preparation ahead of fight against Usyk

The Nigerian and British boxer will be entering the ring against his opponent at the Tottenham stadium

In his professional boxing career, Anthony Joshua has lost only one fight which was against Mexican Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua who is a Nigerian and British boxer has showed off incredible physique as he trains hard for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk which will occur on September 25 in UK.

The 31-year-old is one of the best boxers in the world considering his records and Anthony Joshua is also among the richest athletes thanks to the game of boxing.

In the awesome photo the Nigerian boxer posted on his page, Anthony Joshua can be seen in serious mood as he gears up in his preparation for the fight.

Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua in action. Photo by Steven Paston

Source: Getty Images

Initially, Anthony Joshua wanted to face Tyson Fury in what the fans were all expecting before the battle was cancelled and the Nigerian was ordered to face Usyk.

These two warriors will come one on one in August in a press conference before their big fight at the White Hart Lane.

Who will likely triumph?

The coming fight between Anthony Joshua and Usyk will be a tough one for these two warriors and can go anyway considering how brilliant both of them are.

However, Anthony Joshua would want to record a win as he is also eyeing up another battle with fellow countryman Tyson Fury who will face Deontay Wilder in a big trilogy.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how American boxer Deontay Wilder was slammed by Nigerian and British star Anthony Joshua who claimed that the Bronze Bomber is not in the category of elite fighters.

This latest attack by Anthony Joshua is coming with days to the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury which is expected to hold next month.

In their previous two meetings, Deontay Wilder failed to beat the British fighter which forced him to activate the trilogy clause.

Deontay Wilder accused Anthony Joshua and his team of not wanting to face him in a fight and making excuses.

Anthony Joshua warned Deontay Wilder to watch the words that come from his mouth.

After this battle against Usyk, Anthony Joshua may be entering the ring again this year with fellow countryman Tyson Fury.

